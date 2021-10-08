Police, fire departments presented donation from 9/11 concert

WHITE LAKE — A check for $12,040 was presented from the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach to the police and fire departments of the town of White Lake.

The money was generated from the proceeds of a concert held on Sept. 11 that featured country band Parmalee. An estimated 2,500 to 3,000 people attended the performance, a fundraiser promoting first responders on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The funds will be split between the departments. White Lake Fire Chief Dale Brennan said his portion will go toward the purchase of a first responder vehicle that will replace a 1999 Subaru.

Attending the presentation were Jenna Hilton, a co-owner of the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach; Jake Womble, president of the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach; White Lake Police Chief Bruce Smith; White Lake Fire Chief Dale Brennan; and White Lake Police Lt. Mike Salmon.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.