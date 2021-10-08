Duo from out of town arrested on lengthy list of charges; he got tazed reaching for a rifle

ELIZABETHTOWN — William Matthew Campbell and Sarah Jane Pierce have been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The out-of-towners were found parked on a dirt road just off U.S. 701 north of White Lake on Wednesday. Lawmen say Campbell reached for a rifle when approached and was subsequently tazed when he didn’t follow commands. A release said deputies avoided a potential deadly confrontation with the man from Fountain, in Pitt County, and the woman from Pikeville, in Wayne County.

Campbell, in custody of deputies, was treated and released from Bladen County Hospital for the tazer stun.

Campbell’s charges are multiple and are related to a stolen vehicle, methamphetamine, weapon of mass destruction, felon with a firearm, a concealed weapon, and resisting a lawman. Pierce’s charge is possession of stolen goods.

The truck the duo was in, a release says, was stolen from La Grange in Lenoir County. Campbell had outstanding warrants from Pitt County, which were served, and were related to assaulting a female, habitual assault, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and probation violations.

Bail for Campbell was set at $51,000 for the charges in Bladen County, and $25,000 for those from Pitt County. Bail for Pierce was set at $5,000.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.