ELIZABETHTOWN — Crowned the queen and king, respectively, at East Bladen High’s homecoming on Friday night were seniors Azariah Rhodie and Marvin McKiver.

She is the daughter of Nikita Barnes and Courtney Rhodie; he’s the son of Rachel Smith and Marvin McKiver. East Bladen won the football game 42-26 over Red Springs.

The candidates in the queen’s court were Kayla Bell, daughter of the late Liz Watson and David Brown; Abigail Cooke, daughter of Mindy and Mark Gainey; Weslyn Hall, daughter of Wesley and Davida Hall; Perla Haro, daughter of Silvia Estrada; Maya Johnson, daughter of Valtrice Johnson and Mitchell McDonald; Tianna McRae, daughter of Kimberly and Victor McRae; Aniya McKoy, daughter of Queenie McKoy; Alexus Mitchell, daughter of Jeff and Nichole Mitchell; Silence Smith, daughter of Cheri Lesane and Anthony Smith; and Jenna Stephenson, daughter of Jeff and Melissa Strickland.

Gentlemen in the court were Ismael Arteaga, son of Abraham Arteaga and Lucy Roque; Alejandro Delgado Esparsa, son of Alejandro and Adriana Espinoza; Ethan Johnson, son of Kimberly and Rosalyn Johnson; Kyle Starkloff, son of Kyle and Kelly Starkloff; Latham Waters, son of Jeremy and Christie Waters; and Jackson Wright, son of Alfred Wright and Lori Wright.

