ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education held a retreat on Oct. 4 for the purpose of discussing the public school district’s strategic planning process.

The 2 1/2-hour gathering was held at the Bladen County Schools District Office. Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting was held virtually and available to the public via social media.

Eight of the nine-member board were in attendance, either in person or virtually.

“We’re wanting to kick off a strategic plan for the school district,” said Dr. Jason Atkinson, superintendent for Bladen County Schools. “We don’t have a current plan that is in place. There’s always been school improvement plans. But the platform that we use for school improvement plans, which is called NCStar, they actually have that now available for districts. So we’re wanting to develelop a strategic plan to guide us over the next three to five years.”

NCStar is a format for change.

“Obviously, you want it to be a plan that’s fluid and allows for continuance improvement,” he said. “So, obviously, you want to revisit it on a regular basis. So we’re really wanting to get that kicked off with our board.”

Atkinson said Jessica Swinsky with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction is working with the Bladen County public school system on formulating the strategic plan. Over the summer, he added, she met with the principals, directors and assistant principals.

“We’re looking at a community survey as well as a part of that,” he said. “Getting some feedback from advisory groups and stakeholders. That’s going to help us, too, and we’ll develop priorities under each of the dimensions.”

The survey, which will be on Google forms in a digitable format, will be posted on the schools website and advertised.

In the NCStar platform there are five dimensions, he explained, which are considered “practices of an effective school district.”

Those dimensions are: instructional excellence and alignment, leadership capacity, professional capacity, planning and operational excellence, and families and community.

The template the district is expected to use is divided up within those five areas. Under each one, he said, are indicators “to try to gauge what our goals will be.”

Bladen County Schools will take all the survey results and meet with the district improvement team to outline all the priorities under those dimensions, Atkinson said. District officials will glean feedback from the Board of Education and provide members with regular updates.

“We’re working on a timeline right now with Miss Swinsky to put in mind when this will be adopted,” he said. “Obviously it’s not an overnight process. It takes time to work through everything. I want to make sure we get good feedback from all of our stakeholders. Staff, students, parents, family community business partners. That’s the goal of getting the survey. I would expect to get the survey out probably in the next couple of weeks, at the latest, because we want to go ahead and get that data in before the working groups to pick back up so they will have the information.”

Atkinson said they already have received feedback from the board, principals, assistant principals and staff.

The format to be used on the survey includes three open-ended questions:

• What’s working well with Bladen County Schools?

• What is one thing that needs attention or improvement in Bladen County Schools?

• If you could change one thing to make Bladen County Schools better, what would it be?

He’s hoping the survey questions will generate some good responses from the public.

“The goal was to give them an introduction of the process and start to get some feedback from them” Atkinson said of the board retreat. “… I think it was successful. Good discussion. Everyone was engaged. I think that we come out of it, everyone understanding, what we need to do to help guide our work.”

