One-stop site for fall muni elections opens Thursday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s lone early voting site, or one stop, opens Thursday for the municipal election cycle.

Hours on Thursday and Friday of this week at 301 S. Cypress St., home to the Bladen County Board of Elections offices, is 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no hours for this weekend. Each of the following two weeks on weekdays, hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The lone weekend date for the site is Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the final day.

The last date to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 26. All have to be returned by Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Voters in the county are selecting leaders for Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, East Arcadia, Elizabethtown, Tar Heel and White Lake.

There is also an alochol measure, commonly referred to as liquor by the drink, for White Lake. Voters will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.”

Here’s each municipality, positions available and candidates:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, Sue Elkins Hester, Joey Todd, David Hales; commissioners, Lisa M. Levy, Blake Proctor, Gregory Sykes, Jeff Atkinson. The three mayoral candidates are all seeking the spot held by Rufus Duckworth. Proctor is the only challenger among the commissioner candidates; each of the other three are incumbents.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Jerome Myers, Stephen Hester. Each are incumbents.

• Dublin: Mayor, Alex Hursey; commissioner, Jeffrey Smith. Hursey is seeking the spot held by Mayor Darryl Dowless. Smith is an incumbent.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Pamela Graham. Graham is seeking reelection. Nobody else filed; the seat held by Lillian Graham is also to be filled by the choice of voters.

• Elizabethtown: Town Council, Paula Greene, Rufus Lloyd, Herman Lewis, Harfel Davis, Ilka Huntley McElveen, William H. Moore. There is a special election for the two years left on the unexpired term of the late Dickie Glenn; his son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town board and is the only candidate in that race. Greene, Lloyd and Lewis are incumbents among the six vying for the three spots that have four-year terms available.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Steve Dowless. Allen is the incumbent. There are three seats for commissioners on the ballot, all changing to four-year terms as does the mayoral post; commissioner incumbents Michael Underwood, Angie Hall and Derek Druzak did not file for reelection.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Mike Suggs, Tim Blount, Paul Evans. All are incumbents.

Bladen County’s five-member Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The board is expected to consider for approval absentee ballots received thus far and receive an update from Director Chris Williams.

A post on the Bladen County government website says the board will not hear any comments from the public at this meeting. Questions can be directed to 910-862-6951.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.