ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has posted four consecutive reports of active cases fewer than 100 for the first time in nearly three months.

The continued improvement in trend, as recorded by its Health Department, included 78 active cases for the Monday report following 93 on Friday, 96 on Thursday and 99 on Wednesday. It was last below 100 four straight reports on July 16, 19, 21, and 22.

There has been one fatality this month, and the number of October positive tests is 97. There have been 126 recoveries. Five people are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 93 deaths, 5,382 positive tests and 5,211 recoveries.

September had 19 deaths and 552 positive tests. Before that, August (17 deaths, 964 positive tests) had eclipsed January (10 deaths, 765 positive tests) as the worst month of the virus in Bladen County. In the 106 days from June 22 to Oct. 5, the county recorded 50 deaths.

Across the state, there is continued improvement as well. The number hospitalized is 2,152 through Monday’s report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 17,207 deaths since the pandemic began, and 1,434,551 positive tests.

Neither the state nor county corrects data for false positive tests.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged. They are available, as are booster shots for those eliligible, at the county Health Department and at Bladen County Hospital.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 61 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds. For each metric, availability increased significantly in the last week to 10 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Monday morning, says Bladen County has 32.2 percent (10,523) of the total population fully vaccinated and 41.1 percent (13,448) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Oct. 2 to Friday for case rate, and Sept. 30 to Wednesday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,712 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,533 in Bladenboro; 695 in Clarkton; 519 in East Arcadia; 301 in White Oak; 268 in Tar Heel; 134 in Council; and 115 in Kelly.

There are 33 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 31 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 17-and-under has 17 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 38 deaths are suppressed; 19 are age 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 13 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 52 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 18 percent and 25-49 has 6 percent. There have been 45 that were ages 24-and-under.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,315 deaths and 97,677 cases. Cumberland has 453 deaths and 43,659 cases; Robeson has 419 deaths and 24,588 cases; Columbus has 219 deaths and 9,847 cases; Sampson has 129 deaths and 10,967 cases; and Pender has 95 deaths and 8,616 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 44.3 million confirmed cases and 713,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 33.9 million.

There have been more than 238 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.8 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.