Bladen election board sets meetings to consider approval of absentee ballots

ELIZABETHTOWN — Meetings to consider approval of absentee ballots have been set by the Bladen County Board of Elections.

On dates without ballots to be considered, those meetings may be canceled.

The board will convene at 5 p.m. each day for meetings on Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

The board’s canvass is Nov. 9 at 11 a.m., when it will consider absentee ballots received by Election Day on Nov. 2.

The election cycle this fall is for municipalities. In addition, there is an alcohol referendum in White Lake.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.