Bladenboro board approves lone bidder for services to wastewater collection system

BLADENBORO — The Bladenboro Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a motion to pursue an initial two-year agreement with Envirolink to provide operator-in-charge and preventive maintenance services for the town’s wastewater collection system.

That water system’s operator position has been open off and on for roughly a year. Sherry Lanier resigned about a year ago, and former sewer plant operator Lynn Brisson has been serving as a part-time operator-in-charge.

The town received only the lone bid from Envirolink to accept the work, according to Town Administrator Oryan Lowry.

Envirolink, headquartered in Raleigh, specializes in the management of water, wastewater and public works services for clients across North Carolina.

Lowry said he had reached out to Suez, which has the contract to clean up Bladenboro’s water tower, and the company declined via an Oct. 7 fax to give the town a proposal regarding the wastewater collection system service.

“So pretty much right now, this is the only proposal we have in hand, with Envirolink,” he told Mayor Rufus Duckworth and the six-member board. “We need to continue to move forward to consider Envirolink and maybe, possibly, with the new budget coming out from the state and the opportunity we may be considered giving a two-year proposal as opposed to a five-year proposal. So any guidance from the commissioners I appreciate.”

The town could remove the water meter reading service and the wastewater collection service “because our guys can cover those, too,” he said. “And it goes back to the original number they gave us in the initial proposal. Minus those two services, it was a little over $80,000.”

Commissioner John Bowen then inquired about a previous board meeting, recalling that they had talked about posting the bid on Indeed.com or a similar website.

“And have we not received anything?” he asked.

Lowry said Indeed.com is a charge service, so instead he posted the clerk’s advertisement on a Friday and by the following Monday, the town had been charged for over $79 worth of applications. So he posted the job on LinkedIn and the town’s website.

“And no response?” Bowen asked.

“None,” Lowry replied. “We’ve had it listed on our website for the past three months now.”

The only two recommendations he received from the state, the town administrator said, were Suez and Envirolink.

Commissioner Lisa Levy then asked if there were other companies who could provide the service or were Suez and Envirolink “the only two games in town …?”

Those two were the only companies recommended by the state, Lowry repeated.

Commissioner Sarah Benson asked if it were possible to do a two-year rather than a five-year contract.

“I wanted to reach out and see if they would consider two years, at least initially, instead of a five-year commitment,” he said. “… But I don’t foresee anybody knocking down our door to apply for the vacant position anytime soon. This is the only option we have now on the table.”

Duckworth asked what was the pleasure of the board, and did the commissioners want to see if Envirolink would consider a two-year deal.

“I make a motion if they’ll do two years,” Benson said.

Commissioner Stephanie Thurman seconded the motion, and the board voted 6-0 to pursue a two-year agreement.

In other board action:

• The board approved a resolution authorizing the town’s application to Four County Electric for financing the outdoor lighting project at McLean Park.

Under the agreement, Bladenboro would have a $125,000, 59-month loan with no interest charges. Lowry said repayment could be set up monthly or annually or “how we want to do it any old way.”

“Either way, it’s going to be the same thing. Zero interest is going to calculate to the same thing,” Benson said.

To receive the the approved finances under the resolution, Lowry said, the town must have a Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment done on the park. The board then approved by a 4-2 vote to have Land Management Group of Wilmington do the assessment.

Commissioners Levy and Bowen opposed the motion.

• Levy asked if the town could have board meetings made available by phone or video stream for those unable to attend. Currently, the town does not have that option.

“Again” she said, “trying to improve communication, to let the town know what’s going on. Get the town more more engaged in us.”

• During his administrator’s report, Lowry told the board that he expects a request for a six-month extension on its state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to be approved by the end of the month. Lowry said the playground equipment is “pretty much 85 percent complete” and is in the process of being installed. A picnic shelter, roofs for the dugouts and a horseshoe pit, he said, are what’s left of the grant.

• Lowry told the board that he will be participating in an educational American Rescue Plan seminar this month about the best ways to use the funding from the bill. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals and businesses.

As part of its funding, the town has received approximately $257,000.

The Bladenboro Board of Commissioners will hold its next scheduled regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Town Hall.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-670-1842 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.