Report on iconic springs of White Lake given to commissioners

WHITE LAKE — For months, many residents in this residential resort community of about 800 year-round residents pleaded for the search, for more information.

Last month, a report to the town commissioners says, the quest to see what was going on with the iconic springs of White Lake was made. The filing by Steve Bunn, the town’s lake steward, gave an account of locating a spring and the flow rate of its output and was included for Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of the commissioners.

A spring was found in front of the Silver Sands motel about 1,000 feet from shore, after about a two-hour search. The spring is about 15 feet in diameter, and one of 12 in a cluster, the report says.

“A flow meter device was placed in the spring,” Bunn’s Sept. 15 report read. “It is designed to collect any water flow from a 3-foot square foot area of the lake bottom and capture that flow in a container over a specific period of time. Water flow was detected and a 30-minute sample was captured. The rate of water flow coming from the spring was 2.4 liters, or 0.63 gallons per hour from 3-square feet of the spring. Two other nearby sites were tested and no flow was detected.”

Bunn’s report noted only 0.2 inches of rain in the prior 22 days. Ground was dry and groundwater levels had receded. He wrote, “Today’s measurement could be characterized as a dry weather baseline. The flow meter was left on the lake bottom in the spring for future use.”

In an April 2019 presentation to the commissioners, researchers from the Bald Head Island Conservancy, UNC Wilmington Earth and Ocean Sciences, and Limnosciences/Envirochem shared their findings from about a year of study. Dr. Chris Shank of the Conservancy said there was “no evidence for recent spring inputs from deep confined aquifers” and “rainfall is greater than groundwater for lake water supply.” Dr. Peter Zamora, from UNCW, said the amount of groundwater going into the lake annually was between 0.16 percent and 6.4 percent, or “very small.”

“There is groundwater, but primarily from rainfall,” he said.

The roughly 12 months of study focused on the lake’s water, groundwater around it, and the management of cyanobacteria, pH and nutrients in the lake.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners:

• Heard from Terri Hawley of the White Lake Clarity Campaign. She first appeared at the August meeting, and has since met with the town.

• Were updated on the sewer improvement projects first two phases.

• Recognized through resolutions the retirements of Ricky Smith from the Police Department and Bill Stafford from the Public Works Department.

• Adopted the resolution by staff to recommend Halloween “trick or treating” be done on Saturday, Oct. 30, between 5:30 and 9 p.m. rather than on Sunday, Oct. 31.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal staff. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.