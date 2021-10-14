ELIZABETHTOWN — Hospitalizations were down to four, and active cases to 63 in the Wednesday coronavirus report from the Bladen County Health Department.

A day earlier, the county logged its first fatality in a week and its second this month.

The county’s cases number 103 this month and recoveries are 146. Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 94 deaths, 5,388 positive tests and 5,231 recoveries.

Statewide, the number hospitalized is 2,277 through Wednesday’s report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 17,330 deaths since the pandemic began, and 1,439,938 positive tests.

Neither the state nor county corrects data for false positive tests.

On the weekly state Department of Health and Human Services reports released Tuesday for outbreaks and clusters, where numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active, there were a couple of changes for entities with outbreaks.

Tar Heel Middle is the newest addition to the cluster list.

The Bladen County Detention Center dropped off the outbreak list.

For outbreaks:

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, three cases among staff, no residents. Cases among staff is six less than the prior week.

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, three cases among staff, no residents.

For clusters:

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School, two cases among staff, 36 students.

• West Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 15 students.

• Bladenboro Primary School, two cases among staff, seven students.

• Bladenboro Middle School, one case among staff, 11 students.

• East Bladen High School, no cases among staff, 11 students.

• Elizabethtown Primary School, three cases among staff, two students.

• Elizabethtown Middle School, two cases among staff, three students.

• Tar Heel Middle School, no cases among staff, five students.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged. They are available, as are booster shots for those eliligible, at the county Health Department and at Bladen County Hospital.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 62 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds. For each metric, availability increased significantly in the last week to 10 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website Monday morning, says Bladen County has 32.4 percent (10,597) of the total population fully vaccinated and 41.4 percent (13,535) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Oct. 7 to Wednesday for case rate, and Oct. 4 to Sunday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,713 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,535 in Bladenboro; 696 in Clarkton; 523 in East Arcadia; 302 in White Oak; 268 in Tar Heel; 134 in Council; and 114 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 31 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 17-and-under has 17 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 38 deaths are suppressed; 19 are age 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 17-and-under has 16 percent, 18-24 has 13 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 52 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 18 percent and 25-49 has 6 percent. There have been 45 that were ages 24-and-under.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,318 deaths and 98,027 cases. Cumberland has 453 deaths and 43,865 cases; Robeson has 420 deaths and 24,637 cases; Columbus has 221 deaths and 9,871 cases; Sampson has 129 deaths and 11,003 cases; and Pender has 95 deaths and 8,651 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 44.6 million confirmed cases and 719,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34 million.

There have been more than 239.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.8 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal staff. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.