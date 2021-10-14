DUBLIN — Full STEAM Ahead, a new program introduced by Bladen Community College, will host an event this month on campus.

The program is designed to introduce fifth- through eighth-graders to career and technical education fields through access and hands-on exposure to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, the elements of STEAM. A release from the college says, “The vision of the new program is for all students to have family and community support needed to access and pursue STEAM opportunities and CTE training available at Bladen Community College.”

October’s focus is on agriculture.

The program on Oct. 26 is 6 to 8 p.m. in Building No. 6. The release says, “Parents should be prepared to engage in the learning activities with the student as they learn together about the exciting opportunities in agriculture.”

There no cost to attend. Registration is available at https://webforms.mforms.net/us/webforms/ee295c23-7e19-4831-a9af-78cde2f620a1.

More information is available by calling 910-879-5609.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.