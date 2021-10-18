FAYETTEVILLE — An information session covering a lengthy list of concerns for residents near the Chemours plant is planned Nov. 16, hosted virtually by two state agencies.

The Department of Environmental Quality, known as DEQ, said in a release it will provide knowledge on “actions to prevent and remediate PFAS contamination at the Chemours Fayetteville Works Facility.” Also, DEQ and its divisions on air, water and waste will update participants on “emission reduction requirements, upcoming permit actions, drinking water well sampling results and replacement water updates.”

A second agency participating is the Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS will offer “an overview of knowledge about potential health effects and how to reduce exposure,” a release says.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is entitled “GenX community information meeting.” The links are by phone at 415-655-0003, using access code 2427 524 0753; and at https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m20e1854b10e617d07b77546e228cf776, using event password 1234.

Members of the public wishing to comment must preregister to do so. The link to do that, and more information, is available at deq.nc.gov.

Chemours, Bladen County’s second-largest contributor to the tax base, has been under the public microscope since June 2017 when the StarNews, a Wilmington newspaper, reported GenX contamination in the Cape Fear River. Since that time, further examination has revealed release of the chemical compound in ground water that supplies area residents’ wells and through the air.

GenX is a PFAS, the an acronym for a family of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The health effects on humans are yet to be clearly documented; studies on lab animals have included cancer.

The river is the source of drinking water in the fast-growing Wilmington area. DEQ, Cape Fear River Watch and Chemours entered into a consent order in 2019, part of which requires Chemours to reduce its air emissions of GenX compounds by more than 99 percent.

The company has invested more than $100 million in environmental improvements, including building a $75 million thermal oxidizer with efficiency to control PFAS emissions exceeding 99.999 percent.

Chemours has been fined multiple times since the consent order was signed, the most recent $305,611 for exceeding GenX air emissions limits. In March, DEQ fined Chemours, saying it wasn’t keeping manmade “forever chemicals” out of the river. The fines — $198,929.16 — imposed were for violations related to the company’s failure to properly construct and install water treatment measures at its Fayetteville Works plant.

It also had “several instances of noncompliance” in January, and a write-up in June 2020 for improper disposal of materials.

In each instance, Chemours quickly responded.

The chemical giant in 2020 had net income of $219 million, more than $4.9 billion in net sales, and $879 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.