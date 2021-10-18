ELIZABETHTOWN — The Big Doe Roundup fundraiser of Boy Scout Troop 600 is ongoing.

All meat will be donated to the less fortunate and proceeds go to the troop.

Tickets are available for $20 each. Sales end at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. They can be gained from any Boy Scout, or Scout leader, and also at Barefoot Brew in Elizabethtown and the K&C Grill in Ammon.

Sponsors are being sought. They are welcome to donate cash, check, goods or services.

More information is available by contact Howell Clark at 910-874-2650, or Rogers Clark at 910-876-7901.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.