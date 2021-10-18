Coronavirus: What you need to know for Bladen County locations doing tests, vaccination shots

ELIZABETHTOWN — Vaccination shots and testing for COVID-19 remains available in Bladen County.

At the Bladen County Health Department, 300 Mercer Mill Road, according to director Dr. Terri Duncan:

• Testing: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at 910-872-6291 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted, with priority given to appointments.

• Shots: Available are the first, second and third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. Boosters for Pfizer are available. Boosters for Moderna will be available when the approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is received.

For ages 5-11, the Health Department says it hopes to be able to provide Pfizer vaccinations in early November.

At the Bladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar St., according to Cape Fear Valley Health spokeswoman Roxana Ross:

• Testing: This can be done at the Emergency Department, but Ross says it is not encouraged becuase a bill will be generated for the patient and the Health Department is just a few yards away doing it for free.

Clinics like ExpressCare are also doing testing, also for a fee.

• Shots: Main lobby of the hospital, only on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to capefearvalley.com to make appointments. Walk-ins will be accepted until capacity is reached, but walk-ins are preferred.

Second doses do not require an appointment.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.