TAR HEEL — Latasha Rena Bittle has been arrested and faces several charges, including attempted arson at the Smithfield Foods plant.

Bittle, 26, of Lumberton, is a suspect in the Oct. 12 incident in which a plastic jug with accelerants was thrown onto a canopy in a break area. A release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says Bittle “was heard stating that she would ‘burn the plant down and shoot it up.’”

On Oct. 13, five vehicles at the plant were vandalized. Bittle is a suspect and charged in those incidents.

Bittle later surrendered to Columbus County lawmen on outstanding charges; the release said it was not related to Oct. 12 and 13 at Smithfield Foods. Bladen deputies interviewed Bittle about the Smithfield incidents, she confessed and was charged, the release says.

Bail was set at $4,000.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.