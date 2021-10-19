ELIZABETHTOWN — The strategic plan being developed by the community and commissioners of Bladen County is moving forward with a number of meetings.

The community cafe meetings begin this evening virtually and conclude next week with an in-person engagement at Bladen Community College’s auditorium. Groups within the framework have also been meeting.

The commissioners, in regular session Monday evening, agreed to two specially called meetings for the endeavor. The first is Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the second is Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The board will meet with Fountainworks at those times, the firm that is helping guide the process.

• Politics: The board also agreed to another meeting for redistricting maps. That happens next week on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bladen County Courthouse.

• Auction: The nine-member panel approved a list of county property as surplus, an auction for that property on Nov. 6, and Jimmie Smith as the auctioneer.

• Cleanup: At the request of Dean Morris, director of Soil & Water Conservation District, the commissioners approved debris removal service agreements with D.G. Jackson Construction for Oaky Swamp Stream and Worth-Frenches Creek Stream, and with Ward Stocks Landscaping for section five of Big Swamp Stream.

• Retirement: Commissioners recognized with a plaque the services of Andrew Powell, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office for 12-plus years.

• Employees: In other county employee recognition ceremonies, Emily Bronson and Sharon McGavock, both in the Department of Social Services, were recognized for reaching the 30-year mark.

Also recognized: 25 years, Cathy Mazur, Water Department; 20 years, Twanna Lewis, Health Department; 15 years, Nancy Singletary, Health Department.

Also, for 10 years, from DSS, Charmonia Blue and Jennifer Dunham; from Emergency Services, Marion Moore; from the Health Department, Lisa Britt; and from the Sheriff’s Office, Tramain Harvey.

And, for five years, from BARTS, Michael McGavock; from Central Services, Kip McClary; from Division of Aging, Kelly Robeson; from DSS, Lourdes Gutierrez and Rita Thompson; from EMS, Samantha Bryant, Karlie Hill and Shelton Lewis; from the Recreation & Parks Department, Morgan King; from Revenue, Destiny McKoy; and from the Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Lewis and Margaret Nelson.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.