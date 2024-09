ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s government offices is asking the community to take a survey and offer feedback on services.

The website link is tinyurl.com/bladensurvey. A QR code was also made available.

Among the questions on the survey, a release says, residents are asked what they want to see more of, what can improve, and what do they envision “Bladen County to be like in the future?”

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.