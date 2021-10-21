ELIZABETHTOWN — As early as next week, Bladen County Schools will begin initiating weekly voluntary Mako Medical COVID-19 testing for students and staff who are asymptomatic, Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said.

An asymptomatic lab-confirmed case is a person infected with COVID-19 who does not develop symptoms of the coronavirus.

During the regular Oct. 11 Bladen County Board of Education meeting, board members heard how this monitoring process will work from district lead schools nurse Susan Lanier.

“Nurse Lanier actually shared about the testing program and how that works. It’s actually a partnership through North Carolina HHS,” Atkinson said of the state Department of Health and Human Resources. “MAKO is the health provider. Parents can opt-in for their child and also staff can opt-in.”

To do the pooled testing, MAKO representatives will come out to the schools once a week. At that time, a half-dozen students are tested collectively, with all of those tests put into one testing tube. Should there be a positive result from that batch, Atkinson explained, the health care diagnostic laboratory will return to the school within 24 hours to individually test the six students from the positive pool.

Should the test come back negative, then that pool of students are presumed to be negative. As long as those six pooled students are not symptomatic, they are not required to quarantine until it is determined which students are COVID-19 positive.

MAKO Medical Laboratories of Raleigh serves as the state’s vendor for school COVID testing.

As for why the school system is doing this when COVID-19 testing is readily available elsewhere, Atkinson said, “This type of testing is to be more of identifying asymptomatic. If someone has symptoms, they can to other channels like the health department, Walgreen’s, CVS or wherever their doctor’s office is. This is just screening testing.”

Students are required to have their parents’ consent. Parents and staff will receive a letter and fill out a registration form on the internet if they wish to participate in the testing. This electronic form is available on the Bladen County Schools district website as well as individual school websites.

“One thing is we’re trying to provide all options to help us end this pandemic,” Atkinson said of the testing program. “The goal of that pool testing is actually to help identify someone who may be asymptomatic. So they may be positive for COVID but they’re not showing any symptoms. It’s just another step in our work to try to keep as many kids and staff members in school as possible. And with them being able to identify someone who is asymptomatic and do the quarantine procedure on them. The likelihood of them going out and potentially spreading that is a greater need for assistance.”

One benefit to the weekly testing, he said, is that the district will receive supplemental funding to help with providing additional nurses to work with the Bladen County district nurses.

All tests will be PCR tests, not rapid tests.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are regarded as a fast and highly accurate way to diagnose certain infectious diseases and genetic changes.

According to published accounts, some board members expressed concern over false positives during the meeting. Specifically, anyone who might have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days from the day that they are tested. Those concerns, reports said, are going to be addressed with MAKO Labs.

“They should hopefully start testing as soon as next week,” said Atkinson. “The consent window is still out there right now. They have to go through the consent before MAKO will do the testing on them.”

Among other business taken during the Oct. 11 board meeting:

• The board approved a COVID-19 stipend payment for all full-time employees and, for anyone less than full-time, the amount will be based on their employment, according to Atkinson. That will be payable to employees in their December check.

The stipend for a 100 percent full-time employee is $1,000, he noted. As for anyone less than 100 percent, depending on their hours, the payment will be based on the percentage of their employment.

• The board approved the continuation of its 2021-22 school year masking policy for another month. The board is required to vote on the policy each month.

The next meeting of the Bladen County Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or or mfutch@www.bladenjournal.com.