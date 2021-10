TAR HEEL — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 of District 7730 recently dropped dictionary donations to elementary schools.

Sondra Guyton was among those making the drop off at Plain View Primary School in Tar Heel. They were also shared recently at Dublin Primary School in Dublin.

The dictionary donation project is an annual endeavor of the Elizabethtown Rotarians.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.