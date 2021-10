ELIZABETHTOWN — Dane Rideout, town manager for Elizabethtown, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 of District 7730.

Rideout brought a message that encompassed a general overall view of the town’s attempt to address a number of problems, breaking down several with more details. His message included topics such as jobs, housing, a regional sewer system, and infrastructure improvements like the ongoing paving project.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.