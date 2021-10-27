Pesticide Collection Day at Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center is Nov. 10

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pesticide Collection Day is Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center.

This is for those that are old or no longer needed. A release from the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office says nearly all pesticides will be accepted, and a phone call to Matthew Strickland at 910-862-4591 can confirm prior to the collection date.

The release says, for liquid pesticide containers larger than 5 gallons or for unlabeled pesticides, do contact the extension office ahead of time. No gas cylinders will be accepted, but information about their disposal will be available.

The Powell-Melvin building is at 450 Smith Circle, just off U.S. 701 near the Bladen County Detention Center.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.