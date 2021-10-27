At least for this year, we’re not worried about Little Johnny getting arrested for trick or treating.

Saturday or Sunday.

Even the CDC director is on board.

A year ago, with COVID-19 less than a year old, Halloween became problematic for youngsters seeking to make that traditional round-the-neighborhood gallop for goodies. No municipality in Bladen County encouraged it, and a Wilmington TV station even erroneously reported the practice had been banned in Elizabethtown.

It had not.

So, a year later and with the festive orange-and-black spookfest calendar date landing on a Sunday, here’s three to know:

Municipalities

No problems this year, just the traditional rules from resolutions.

Elizabethtown declared “soliciting treats on Halloween” shall be done on Saturday night, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Curfew is in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Bladenboro is the home to Beast Fest this weekend, with activities Friday and Saturday.

Clarkton, White Lake, Dublin, Tar Heel and East Arcadia didn’t take any specific actions to prevent the door-to-door fun.

Harvest Party

Camp Clearwater’s annual bash is Friday and Saturday, dubbed the Customer Appreciation Mega Harvest Party.

There’ll be trick-or-treating, fireworks, a poker run, vendors, food, and plenty of activities and contests.

Harvest Party started years ago, and at one time included a fish fry. The festivities outgrew that endeavor, and by a large margin.

Risks

Like a year ago, the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the prevailing document guiding most communities, not only in Bladen County but throughout the country.

One difference: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, says kids can and should go trick-or-treating. Her recommendation wasn’t an all-out, free-for-all like pre-coronavirus days; rather, just to “put on those costumes, stay outside, and enjoy your trick-or-treating” she said in a TV interview taped for this past Sunday.

Walensky encouraged “prevention strategies.” First on the list is vaccination, followed by wearing a mask — the coronavirus kind, not necessarily spooky.

Among the CDC’s updated guidelines:

• Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission.

• Outdoors is safer than indoors.

• Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

• If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

• If you are gathering with a group of people from multiple households and potentially from different parts of the country, you could consider additional precautions (e.g., avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel, taking a test) in advance of gathering to further reduce risk.

• Do not put a mask on children younger than 2 years old.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.