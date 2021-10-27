ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Schools district has announced that it will observe a “Wellness Day,” a noninstructional day for students and staff on Nov. 12.

School staff will not be required to report to work that day, a news release said.

Nov. 11, Veterans Day, was already scheduled as a Thursday holiday.

“The purpose of this day is for students and staff to engage in the process of reflective practice by considering what has worked well so far this school year, what can be done differently and how we can have a strong finish to the first semester,” the school system said in the release. “Students and staff are encouraged to engage in an activity related to their physical and mental wellness. Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.”

According to the release, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant additional stress on students, staff and families over the past 19 months.

“Even in these challenging times,” the release said, “our students have demonstrated resiliency and our staff have demonstrated their unwavering dedication and commitment to educating and supporting our students. We are appreciative of our students, staff and families for your patience and understanding as we have navigated these unprecedented times together. We look forward to seeing the positive benefits of this day for everyone.”

