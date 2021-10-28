ELIZABETHTOWN — Volunteers are needed by the Bladen County Division of Aging, and the need is urgent.

A release from the agency says it is “seeking compassionate, dependable volunteers to assist with meal delivery for home-bound seniors who are no longer able to attend the congregate nutrition sites.”

The help is needed in Elizabethtown, East Arcadia, Council, Clarkton, Kelly and Bladenboro.

To get more information, or register to volunteer, call 910-872-6330.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.