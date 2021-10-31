BLADENBORO — Inside the old gymnasium, state championship banners hang high overhead from the walls.

Among them are a pair of blue and gold state 1-A championship boys basketball banners, from 1990 and 1994, respectively. Large photographs of those teams are posted, too.

A atate 1-A runner-up banner from 1992 also is on display.

Henry Willis Nance Jr. coached all those teams during a highly prolific run that produced seven conference titles over a 10-year stretch. During that period, Bladenboro was recognized as one of the top five premiere basketball powers in the state.

“That’s pretty good for our neck of the woods,” noted Otis Evans, a fellow coach and old friend.

On Saturday morning, a dedication ceremony was held just outside the gym and Bladenboro Middle School on Main Street to name the facility the Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium for the longtime educator and coach better known in the community as Junior Nance.

“We’re giving this old gym — a vital part of our dear old school, Bladenboro High School — the name in recognizing Coach Willis Nance Jr.’s passion, teaching, coaching and celebrating his success with the varsity boys basketball teams,” Donald Kelly, a former principal at Bladenboro High School, said from the podium.

As testament to his cumulative 318-106 basketball record, Nance is the winningest coach in the history of the former Bladenboro High School. The building is now a middle school.

That coaching mark includes a 19-4 record he compiled as the girls coach at Elizabethtown Middle School. That was his first teaching job after attending what was then Pembroke State University.

“I know my name’s up there,” Nance said during an emotional guest of honor speech. “It’s not about me; it’s about us.”

During his remarks he would thank his family members, former assistant coaches and athletes, support personnel, athletic directors, game officials, fans and even the coaches that he competed with over the years.

“One thing I’m thankful for — we turned out a bunch of good men,” Nance said. “All those guys mean so much to me. … They’re my boys. They’re my family.”

Nance later coached at West Bladen High School when it opened at the turn of the century. He retired in 2013.

“He motivated us. He pushed us beyond our limits. There’s so many good memories we had. I’m just blessed to be part of his success and legacy.”

Those words came before the program got underway from Jerry Singletary, a point guard who played for Nance from 1991 to 1993. He is now the boys basketball coach at Whiteville High School.

The 46-year-old Singletary said his former coach made a significant impact on his own career choice.

Later, during his remarks to a ceremony crowd of roughly 50 people, Singletary’s eyes fixated on Nance as he recalled his mentor’s “intensity, the fire, the passion.”

“We loved the gym, but you pushed us to another level,” he said. “You gave us another family. But you also showed us how to be great men.”

In all, 14 former players were recognized during the ceremony.

Nance, who is 67, coached a number of sports, but it was basketball where he led his teams — many at the old Bladenboro High School — to statewide acclaim.

In 1994, the same year he won his last state title, he was selected 1-A Coach of the Year in North Carolina. That squad defeated Williamston 59-51 in the Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

His 1990 team beat Hendersonville 70-64 in the same facility.

In 1992, the Bulldogs finished runner-up for the state championship, losing 55-44 to Hendersonville in the Smith Center.

Evans said he and Bladenboro Middle School Athletic Director Steve Thurman first discussed naming the gym after Nance in 2019. “We got it approved,” he added, “and then COVID hit. It has taken about two years to make this happen.”

“Because of his record,” Evans replied, when asked why this recognition is well deserved.

Besides his success on the hardwood, Nance taught for 30 years, all with the Bladen County Schools district.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-670-1842 or mfutch@www.bladenjournal.com.