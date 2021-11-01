Coronavirus: October closes with significant drop in deaths, cases from previous two months

DEATHS 2: May, 2020 1: June, 2020 2: July, 2020 5: August, 2020 5: September, 2020 4: October, 2020 5: December, 2020 10: January, 2021 6: February, 2021 1: March, 2021 1: May, 2021 4: June, 2021 6: July, 2021 17: August, 2021 19: September, 2021 3: October, 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN — The final coronavirus report in October on Friday from the Bladen County Health Department stayed at three fatalities and included 191 positive tests for the month.

The number of recoveries was 242. Monday’s state report, the first in November, added another 15 positive tests. Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 95 deaths and 5,491 positive tests, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The month was a sharp contrast to the spike of late August. There were 17 fatalities in August and 19 in September, and cases numbered 964 and 552, respectively.

Statewide, DHHS reported 1,211 hospitalized on Monday with 18,104 deaths and 1,482,464 positive tests since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged. They are available, as are booster shots for those eliligible, at the county Health Department and at Bladen County Hospital. Testing is also available.

Bladen County Schools is offering COVID-19 testing as well; students must register. Go to the school district’s website, bladen.k12.nc.us, for the link.

On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, Bladen County has 44.3 percent (14,491) of the total population fully vaccinated and 52.4 percent (17,143) partially vaccinated.

Seventy-nine counties in the state remain at high transmission levels, according to the CDC. Two are moderate, and Bladen along with 18 others are substantial. The period measured is Oct. 24 to Saturday for case rate, and Oct. 22 to Friday for percent positivity.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,738 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,561 in Bladenboro; 708 in Clarkton; 541 in East Arcadia; 305 in White Oak; 277 in Tar Heel; 134 in Council; and 119 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,366 deaths and 101,103 cases. Cumberland has had 473 deaths and 45,790 cases; Robeson has had 431 deaths and 25,049 cases; Columbus has had 226 deaths and 10,118 cases; Sampson has had 136 deaths and 11,320 cases; and Pender has had 100 deaths and 8,826 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.8 percent of the deaths (6,660) and 45.2 percent of the cases (670,362) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,251 deaths and 157,711 positive cases, Gaston County has had 622 deaths and 40,131 cases, Rowan County has had 457 deaths and 26,295 cases, Cabarrus County has had 339 deaths and 32,962 cases, and Union County has had 339 deaths and 36,483 cases — a total of 3,008 deaths and 293,582 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 888 deaths and 129,711 cases, Johnston County has had 329 deaths and 32,503 cases, Durham County has had 259 deaths and 34,744 cases, and Orange County has had 110 deaths and 11,881 cases — a total of 1,586 deaths and 208,839 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 880 deaths and 68,151 cases, Forsyth County has had 564 deaths and 51,962 cases, Randolph County has had 313 deaths and 21,950 cases, and Davidson County has had 309 deaths and 25,878 cases — a total of 2,066 deaths and 167,941 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 46 million confirmed cases and 746,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.2 million.

There have been more than 246.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 5 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.