Smithfield Foods shooter, from 2019, sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jaquante Hakeem Williams is headed to prison, having pleaded guilty to attempting two murders of employees at the Smithfield Foods facility in Tar Heel.

Williams was sentenced Monday by Judge Doug Sasser to between 15 years, eight months and 20 years, 10 months. A release from the Office of the District Attorney said the state was represented in the matter by Chief Assistant DA Allan Adams of Jon David’s staff, and victim witness coordinator Kelly Starkloff. Capt. Morgan Johnson led the investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

“The shooting at the Smithfield plant was a senseless act of workplace violence deserving of maximum justice,” David said in the release.

The shooting happened Nov. 21, 2019 just after midnight. Both victims, one shot three times, were treated for their injuries after being flown to hospitals. Williams, the release said, left the scene and discarded his handgun; he was later caught.

