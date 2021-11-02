The American Red Cross has announced that its current emergency blood supply has reached its lowest supply level this time of year in more than a decade.

The agency is urging donors “to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply,” a news release said.

“Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month,” the release went on to say, “thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.”

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

There are also incentives, including a trip to Hawaii in a drawing.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

There are no donation opportunites planned in the immediate future in Bladen County, but there are a few nearby.oad.

• Nov. 15, Whiteville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Williams Township Community Fire Department, 1655 F.M. Cartret Road.

• Nov. 11, Hope Mills, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., YMCA Hopemills, 3910 Ellison St, Suite D.

• Nov. 11, Fayetteville, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1601 Raeford Road.

• Nov. 18, Fayetteville, noon to 6 p.m., American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter, 807 Carol St.

• Nov. 15, Burgaw, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burgaw Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson St.

• Nov. 22, Lumberton, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Godwin Heights Baptist Church, 704 Godwin Ave.

• Nov. 22, Pembroke, 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., UNC Pembroke, 1 University Drive.

• Nov. 22, Proctorville, 1 to 6 p.m., Proctorville Baptist Church, 304 Main St.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@www.bladenjournal.com.