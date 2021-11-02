Election 2021: Three mayors to be chosen by Bladen County voters today

ELIZABETHTOWN — One-stop early voting is done, and the last of absentee by mail ballots are due today.

Otherwise, voters in Bladen County’s seven municipalities are headed to the polls in traditional first Tuesday in November style. Mayors will be chosen for Bladenboro, Dublin and Tar Heel, and in White Lake a referendum on what is commonly called “liquor by the drink” is on the table.

Chris Williams, staff director of the Bladen County Board of Elections, on Saturday released the final totals of the one-stop process. In that, 509 votes were cast over 13 available days; new registrations numbered 12, and 23 people updated their registrations.

Polls open today at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Voters in White Lake will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.”

Here’s each municipality, positions available and candidates:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, Sue Elkins Hester, Joey Todd, David Hales; commissioners, Lisa M. Levy, Blake Proctor, Gregory Sykes, Jeff Atkinson. The three mayoral candidates are all seeking the spot held by Rufus Duckworth. Proctor is the only challenger among the commissioner candidates; each of the other three are incumbents.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Jerome Myers, Stephen Hester. Each are incumbents.

• Dublin: Mayor, Alex Hursey; commissioner, Jeffrey Smith. Hursey is seeking the spot held by Mayor Darryl Dowless. Smith is an incumbent.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Pamela Graham. Graham is seeking reelection. Nobody else filed; the seat held by Lillian Graham is also to be filled by the choice of voters.

• Elizabethtown: Town Council, Paula Greene, Rufus Lloyd, Herman Lewis, Harfel Davis, Ilka Huntley McElveen, William H. Moore. There is a special election for the two years left on the unexpired term of the late Dickie Glenn; his son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town board and is the only candidate in that race. Greene, Lloyd and Lewis are incumbents among the six vying for the three spots that have four-year terms available.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Steve Dowless. Allen is the incumbent. There are three seats for commissioners on the ballot, all changing to four-year terms as does the mayoral post; commissioner incumbents Michael Underwood, Angie Hall and Derek Druzak did not file for reelection.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Mike Suggs, Tim Blount, Paul Evans. All are incumbents.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.