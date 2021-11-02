ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners in Bladen County will talk about new voting districts for the county this evening at 5 p.m.

The meeting is one of two on the matter. It is open to the public, and on Wednesday of next week, a public hearing will be held about the redistricting.

Redistricting happens after the decennial census. Lawmakers in Raleigh are in the midst of crafting congressional maps, which are not complete yet have already drawn lawsuits about fairness. Their maps may be voted on as soon as this week.

Produced by the Lumber River Council of Governments, colorful maps that clearly show the three voting districts for the county are hanging in the commissioners room of the Bladen County Courthouse. Included are proposed maps and the current model.

The board did not discuss redistricting during its 45-minute meeting on Monday, but did recess the meeting to tonight.

The board also decided to move the discussion on the new school in Tar Heel into its own meeting segment on Nov. 22. That meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., preceding the 6:30 p.m. regular meeting that was moved back a week to the fourth Monday of the month.

A public hearing is to be in the 6:30 p.m. meeting for the purpose of forgiving a loan involving Delton and an expansion project at Incubator No. 6.

The board unanimously agreed with Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services, on declaring a 2008 Chevy Suburban as surplus. The vehicle, with just over 200,000 miles, runs well, he said, but is no longer in use. The action allows it to be donated to the water rescue team at White Lake, where some members of the team often use personal vehicles to pull boats, Dowless said.

The county is preparing for the retirements of Chuck Heustess and Linda Clark from the Economic Development Commission. He is the executive director, and she is the executive assistant. Heustess’ date is Nov. 30, Clark is Dec. 31.

County manager Greg Martin proposed a restructuring of EDC to the board, changing each position to part-time and generating a savings of $95,000. The positions will be advertised and filled early in the 2022 calendar year.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.