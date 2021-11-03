Voting turnout looked to be few and far between earlier in the day at five of the nine countywide precincts on Tuesday.

The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and were scheduled to remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Some of the higher-profile municipal elections in Bladen County included the mayor’s race in Bladenboro, the Elizabethtown Town Council race and a voter’s referendum on liquor-by-the-drink in White Lake.

Higher profile perhaps, but overall, voters didn’t seem too responsive to participate in this mid-election year campaign.

The early numbers indicate that.

As of 9:45 a.m., more than three hours after opening for voting, the chief judge at the Bladenboro Historical Building precinct reported a turnout of 40 people.

“It’s been a couple of years since we had an election,” chief judge Margaret Lennon said. “It’s usually a little slow in the morning. I think the community has been talking about it. Everybody’s trying to figure out who they want.”

A half hour later, at 10:15 a.m., chief judge Michele Maultsby reported that they had 19 voters on the books who had cast ballots at the Spaulding Monroe Arts Center in Bladenboro.

Voters in Bladenboro were selecting a successor to Mayor Rufus Duckworth, who had said he was not running for reelection because he was ready to enter a new phase of his life.

The three candidates hoping to take over the mayor’s role included David Hales, Sue Hester and Joey Todd.

“I think it’s going well,” said Todd, 55, and a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. “I’ve had a lot of people come up I didn’t know, and they said they’re going to support me.”

As soon as the polls closed, he said, “I got to work.”

“I think I’m going to do fantastic,” Hester, who is retired, said from outside the Bladenboro Historical Building. “I’m a positive person.”

Not far from her stood challenger Hales, a 63-year-old assistant manager for the Pawn South store in Elizabethtown.

All three mayoral candidates live within a block from one another on Main Street in Bladenboro.

“I have no clue,” Hales replied, when asked who he thought would win. “We’ve got good people running running for the same position, and we’ll find out the results at the end of the day.”

Frankie Rising, 69, of Bladenboro, echoed Hales’ sentiment when he said he “has no idea” who would succeed Duckworth. “I just hope we have one who does something,” he added. “I’ve been in town 47 years, and they can’t get anything done.”

Veronica Gillespie, 74, volunteered that she cast her ballot for Hales.

“I came down to do my right to vote,” she said from her car, parked outside the arts center. “The changes that we need is a person who is motivated, who is strong and has vision so the town moves forward.”

Jane White, 79, said it was necessary to come out and vote for a new mayor: “I think it’s important to vote and express our opinion. It’s a privilege we should not be taking lightly.”

White Lake

At the White Lake Fire Department, the lone precinct in the residential resort community, chief judge Kristie Lennon reported that 38 full-time residents had voted by 11:06 a.m. That was over 4 1/2 hours after the polls opened.

“If I had to bet,” Lennon said, “I would have thought more people would have voted. I hope it does pick up so we don’t go to sleep. It just makes it a long day.”

She said 507 people had voted early in the White Lake municipal election.

Judge Agnes Willis, who was helping at the fire department, figured that Tuesday’s slim early turnout indicated “that people don’t really care. It’s not an issue. Next year, with the sheriff’s race, I think will be a phenomenal turnout.”

Besides the always controversial mixed-drinks measure, voters there decided on three open seats among commissioners who serve four-year terms.

Incumbent Tim Blount is among the candidates. Midday Tuesday, he could be found working outside his Rondaveu Pizzeria and Ski Burger restaurants off White Lake Drive.

“The voters have requested that we have this vote,” he said. “As a business person, if it does pass, I would be serving it. As a commissioner, I would say let the people vote.”

A couple entering the White Lake Fire Department to vote both opposed the referendum.

“It’s been a fact that White Lake is a family-oriented place to come. Family Kids,” the 77-year-old man said, asking that their names not be used for print. “My fear is that it will pass just like they voted for beer and wine. They can call it progress, but we’re going backwards.”

Over a good half-hour stretch, the couple proved to be the only voters to enter the precinct.

“I am for it,” resident and businessman Ted Blount said of liquor by the drink. “I think it will be good for White Lake. I’ve been in business 30 years here. It takes a long time for the town of White Lake to grow up. Liquor by the drink will be a plus.”

Elizabethtown

Turnout numbers were equally modest during the earlier part of the day at the two Elizabethtown precincts: the Bladen County Recreation Center on West King Street and the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center on Smith Circle.

“I think this is what is to be expected,” said chief judge Pia Jessup, who reported 32 voters as of 12:42 p.m. at the agricultural services center. “When we see low numbers on Election Day, we have to take into account a lot of residents choose to do early voting.”

Three incumbents were running for reelection to the Elizabethtown Town Council: Paula Greene, Herman L. Lewis and Rufus D. Lloyd. They are being challenged for those leadership roles by Harfel Davis, Ilka Huntley McElveen and William H. Moore.

A special election also is being held for the two years remaining on the four-year term of the late Dickie Glenn. His son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town council and is the only candidate in that race.

Jillina Burns served as chief judge at the recreation center.

“We’ve got 60-something,” she said of the morning’s turnout. “We’re doing pretty good today. For this type of election, it’s been pretty steady. We’re expecting more after lunchtime.”

Mary Moltrie, 59, had a sea change in mind as she entered the voting booth in this mid-year election.

“I figure we need a change,” she said before heading out. “We can’t have the same people over and over. I’ll be watching the news when they show the results.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@www.bladenjournal.com.