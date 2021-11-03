Healthy Holiday Challenge begins this month; here’s how to register

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has issued a Healthy Holiday Challenge.

“The Challenge provides opportunities to improve the health of ourselves and others in Bladen County,” a release says.

The program is seven weeks. Included will be weekly newsletters, daily tips, healthy recipes, and challenges for maintaining weight during the holiday season.

To register, go to https://esmmweighless.com/sign/ on or before Nov. 15.

For more information, call 910-862-6900.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.