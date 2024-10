WHITE OAK — The annual fundraiser of the White Oak Fire Department is Saturday from 7 to 10 a.m.

Fall All You Can Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be at the fire station, 10838 N.C. 53. This is just north a few hundred yards around the bend from the triangle intersection with the post office and Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

All donations go to helping the department serve the community.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.