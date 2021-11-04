Bladen County sheriff’s deputy resigns following indictment on assault accusation

ELIZABETHTOWN— A Bladen County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight has resigned from his job, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, of Elizabethtown, was booked into the Brunswick County jail after he was indicted by a Bladen County grand jury on Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Shaw is accused of assaulting a man with a large aluminum flashlight on Oct. 8. It wasn’t clear whether he was on duty at the time of the assault.

On Wednesday, a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed that Shaw submitted his resignation on Tuesday. Because Shaw was a deputy in Bladen County, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault allegations. Their findings were presented to a Bladen County grand jury.

This story authored by The Associated Press.