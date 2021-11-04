Chemours’ responsibility expanding to more counties

FAYETTEVILLE — State officials have determined Chemours is responsible for contaminating New Hanover County’s water supply.

The company, which has a plant in Bladen County on the Cape Fear River, also is responsible for contaminating groundwater monitoring wells in New Hanover County and also might be responsible for contaminations in Pender, Columbus and Brunswick counties, according to a statement released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

DEQ is requiring Chemours to “assess the extent of contamination in downstream communities to include well sampling and provision of replacement drinking water supplies,” according to the statement.

DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser said contamination from Chemours extends to multiple communities down the Cape Fear River. The company’s actions to address the communication must reach those communities, she said.

“DEQ will continue to take the necessary steps to provide relief to affected North Carolinians as the science and regulations require,” she said.

Chemours also must conduct sampling of private drinking water wells to identify the residents who may be eligible for replacement drinking water supplies, according to the statement.

The company will have to submit its plans to DEQ for approval, the statement said.

A statement released by a Chemours spokeswoman Wednesday said the company considers itself to be part of the solution to addressing PFAS contamination in North Carolina. Company officials will continue working with DEQ to address PFAS found in the environment related to the Bladen County plant, it said.

Chemours officials have worked closely with DEQ on implementing programs, including private well sampling, as part of the consent order, the statement said.

“We are continuing to review the NCDEQ correspondence we just received and will follow-up with the agency for further clarification of their correspondence,” the release said.

State officials have been investigating Chemours since 2017, when the Wilmington StarNews reported researchers had discovered GenX and similar compounds in the Cape Fear River, downstream from the plant. The company agreed to a consent order that requires it to drastically reduce the amount of GenX it is emitting into the air and take other action regarding the contamination.

In addition to actions that Chemours must take related to areas downstream from its plant, DEQ also is requiring Chemours to review existing well sampling results from the area around the plant, according to the DEQ statement. The review will determine if more residents are eligible for equipment to filter all the water going into their houses in light of the Environmental Protection Agency’s revised toxicity assessment for GenX, it said.

The EPA’s assessment showed that GenX is more toxic than previously believed.

Chemours also has been advised that EPA plans to release a federal drinking water health advisory level for GenX in the coming months, the DEQ statement said.

The consent order requires Chemours to provide permanent replacement of drinking water to residences with wells where test results show detections of GenX above 140 parts per trillion “or any applicable health advisory, whichever is lower,” the statement said.

The EPA’s health advisory level is likely to be lower, it said.

This story authored by Tribune News Service.