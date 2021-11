ELIZABETHTOWN — Vaccines for ages 5 and older, using both Moderna and Pfizer, are available at the Bladen County Health Department, 300 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910-872-6291.

The hours available are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.