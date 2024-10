ELIZABETHTOWN — The next meeting is Nov. 16 for the Bladen County Educational Foundation.

The nonprofit corporation, organized and existing to provide financial help for the public schools and educators of Bladen County, meets ta 5:30 p.m. in the public meeting room of the district office on U.S. 701.

The meeting is expected to last no more than 30 minutes. It is open to members and anyone with interest.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.