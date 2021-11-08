ELIZABETHTOWN — The Planning Board for the town of Elizabethtown meets this evening at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the Town’s Land Use Plan update.

To join the meeting by Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88159780776?pwd=a2oydktpVnJheGVFK2xmbmszZGliZz09 and use the meeting ID 881 5978 0776 with passcode 170717.

To join by telephone, call 301-715-8592 and use the meeting ID 881 5978 0776 with passcode 170717.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.