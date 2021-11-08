BURGAW — Text alerts for outages are now available from Four County Electric Membership Corp.

A release says, “Members will receive a text alert when an outage is detected, one when service is restored, and, if requested, members will receive a status update.” Members with one account are automatically enrolled into the program using the mobile number on file with their account; members with multiple accounts need to register each account on the cooperative’s website.

More information is on the Four County website, or available by calling 888-368-7289.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.