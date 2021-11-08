ELIZABETHTOWN — Wednesday of next week at 3 p.m. will be the date and time of the ribbon cutting for Greene’s Lake & Conservation Park.

The garden spot at 337 Aviation Parkway, adjacent to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery is a project of the town of Elizabethtown assisted by the state of North Carolina through the Parks & Recreation Trust Fund, and through the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

To RSVP, call 910-862-2066.

The Bladen Journal reported on the park in October. To read about it on the interent, go to bit.ly/31H2lJQ.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.