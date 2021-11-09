Election canvass: Winners approved by county board, await state approval next week

ELIZABETHTOWN — Unofficial results of municipal elections were approved in a canvass meeting of the Bladen County Board of Elections on Tuesday.

Next step to becoming official follows when the state holds its canvass meeting next week on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The results of write-ins were announced Tuesday after one absentee by mail ballot and 16 of 23 provisional ballots gained approval from the panel of three Democrats and two Republicans led by Chairwoman Louella Thompson.

In some communities, there are write-in candidates who will be asked about serving; that is yet to take place, and will not before the canvass by the state next week. Swearing-in ceremonies for most are expected in December at regularly scheduled meetings.

The results of winners, as approved by the county, awaiting state approval include:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, David Hales; commissioners, Jeff Atkinson, Gregory Sykes, Blake Proctor.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Stephen Wayne Hester, Jerome Myers.

• Dublin: Mayor, Alex Hursey; commissioner, undecided at this point. Richard Sibbett was a write-in and collected 19 votes; Jeffrey Smith, the only one to file, was runner-up with 12 votes. Sibbett will have opportunity to accept or decline.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Pamela Graham. The other spot will be offered to Lillian Graham, the only write-in candidate; she got 12 votes.

• Elizabethtown: Commissioners, Paula Greene, Rufus D. Lloyd, Herman L. Lewis.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Steve Dowless. Two commissioner seats are undecided, and only two others were write-ins: Derek Druzak (11 votes) and Angie Hall (seven votes). Each will have opportunity to accept or decline.

• White Lake: Referendum “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers” passed; commissioners-elect are Mike Suggs, Paul Evans and Tim Blount.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.