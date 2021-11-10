Utility company chosen for Bladenboro’s downtown revitalization project

BLADENBORO — The Bladenboro Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during its regular November meeting on Monday to award Russell Hickman the job of overseeing the water and sewer infrastructure and storm drainage for the planned Town Square Project.

Hickman, who owns Hickman Utilities of Bladenboro, provided the lowest of three bids to accept the work. His bid was roughly $150,000.

“He does a lot of work in Bladen County,” Town Administrator Oryan Lowry said the day after the meeting.

The town expects that the the L-shaped, two-building facility on Main Street — which would create a central point for economic development in the middle 0f Bladenboro — will be completed in spring 2022.

Oryan went further, saying the purpose of the Town Square Project is “to spark economic development on Main Street in downtown. To revitalize downtown Bladenboro. It’s a mixed-use facility, an incubator that we’re building on Main Street.”

The town will be responsible for the infrastructure, and Bladenboro has a $300,000 grant written specifically for the infrastructure of the project, according to Lowry. The town received the Disaster Recovery Grant Agreement money through the N.C. Office of State Budget Management.

Earlier this year, Bladenboro also received a $900,000 grant from the federal Economic Development Administration that is earmarked for the downtown revitalization project. The local match for that awarded grant, which has been set aside, is $600,000.

In other business, the board named Alexis Craig as the new town clerk. Craig, who has a background in finance, was selected from seven applicants.

Craig assumed her town of Bladenboro duties last week.

Last month, the board conducted the interviews to fill the position.

Also, Daniel Ward was offered the job to serve as the new operator-in-charge for the town’s wastewater treatment plant. He has until the close of business on Wednesday to accept or decline the offer.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.