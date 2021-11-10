Hollis Freeman named new fire chief in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Following a closed executive session, the Elizabethtown Town Council emerged on Monday during its regular monthly meeting to announce the selection of Hollis Freeman as the town’s new fire chief.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell thanked all the applicants who applied for the position and congratulated Freeman on his selection.

According to Town Manager Dane Rideout, Freeman is a 13-year veteran of the Elizabethtown Fire Department and previously served as the assistant fire chief under Chief Nick West.

Rideout said he made the choice after conducting interviews over the last several weeks.

“Chief Freeman impressed me from Day 1 with his professionalism, calm demeanor and technical expertise,” Rideout said Tuesday, the day after the meeting. “He is truly the master of his craft, leads by example and has the potential to serve at the higher levels of his profession. He is respected by the members of his organization, peers and has the trust and confidence of this town. We want to congratulate Hollis and his family on this tremendous achievement, and I personally look forward to serving alongside him in the coming years.”

Freeman will formally be sworn in during a ceremony planned for the council’s regular Dec. 6 meeting.

In other business, Rideout briefed the council on the request for qualifications by the town for “on-call” architectural and engineering services.

In support of projects executed by the town, municipalities are allowed to select qualified firms to provide services on a needed architectural and engineering basis, Rideout said.

Seven firms were selected with various demonstrated expertise to execute the needs of the town and will be on retainer for five years with the availability of two one-year extensions. Those firms include: Cape Fear Engineering, E.L. Robinson, Helios Energy, Isomer Project Group, LKC Engineering, WithersRavenel and WK Dickson.

Rideout “emphasized the already ongoing projects and with available ARPA funding and unprecedented federal monies about to be realized in a magnitude not seen since the ‘New Deal,’ having the flexibility and depth of qualified firms at the ready will be paramount to the town leveraging the funds for the benefit of Elizabethtown and the region.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Town Manager Pat DeVane provided the council with an update on the Elizabethtown Cemetery project and town-wide paving. He also discussed options to repair tripping hazards from many of the downtown sidewalks, Rideout said.

The town will use Powell Bill allocation money — made to incorporated municipalities to fund the building and maintenance of major city streets — to make those repairs.

Also, the council approved three resolutions by unanimous vote to support “Employ a Veteran Week,” Veterans Day and Youth Appreciation Week.

Campbell thanked all military veterans for their service to this nation, including those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom that many Americans take for granted. Likewise, she thanked the 12 veterans employed by the town for their service and all “the great work they do every day for the citizens of Elizabethtown.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.