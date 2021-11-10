Bladen County Schools students return to optional face coverings, including indoor athletics

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education voted Monday to implement optional face mask covering over the next month, a change in direction from the previous continuation of the 2021-22 school year masking policy.

The optional face mask covering went into effect on Tuesday, schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said.

Face masks were required in October.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the board is required by state law to vote on the policy regarding face coverings each month. That policy comes with two options: Option A is mandatory face coverings for students and staff; option B is optional face coverings for students and staff.

“Under the optional policy, they would still be required to wear a mask on the bus and optional throughout the school,” Atkinson told the nine board members who were either present at the meeting at the district administrative office or joined in through the internet.

The vote was 5-4 to implement option B in the policy.

Voting in favor of that option were Chairman Roger Carroll, Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Tim Benton and Alan West. Against the motion were Vice Chairman Glenn McKoy, Gary Rhoda, Vinston Rozier and Cory Singletary.

“Option B will be in effect for this month — the month of November,” Carroll said.

“Anything indoors. Anything indoors will apply to that policy,” Atkinson replied, when asked if the policy pertains to athletics.

In other business:

• The board voted 8-1, with Singletary casting the lone negative vote, to pay for three Student Resource Officers in an invoice that will go to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The board had considerable discussion on the matter. Susan Harrison, the finance officer, confirmed the invoice covered July to September, and corrected the chairman who said there were three deputies on the list when in fact there were five.

Atkinson said the pact is from Nov. 1 to June 30, and will be for six officers. Singletary asked the contract to be tabled, saying the Sheriff’s Office could only supply three. Both East Bladen and West Bladen high schools have an SRO, and another rotates between schools.

“We all know we only have three,” Carroll said. “But we won’t pay but for the three until we get the other three. We’re not going to be sending them money for six when we only get three.”

The board voted 7-2 to accept the contract. Singletary and Rhoda cast the two nay votes.

Atkinson, authorized by the board to work out details with the Sheriff’s Office, said the two parties will negotiate the contract and bring the final contract back to the board to get final approval.

• The board voted unanimously to replace the chillers at Elizabethtown Middle School. Russell Worley, the maintenance director for the district, reported that the chillers will cost $141,569.

• The board approved a Wellcare Supplemental Nursing Support funds contract from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is a contract where we actually get funding. We’re not paying anything,” Atkinson said.

The contract, he noted, calls for support of supplemental nursing services in the district.

The board then passed by a 9-0 vote to authorize Atkinson to enter into the pact with the state Department of Health and Human Services to receive the funding for supplemental nursing.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.