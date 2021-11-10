Empty Stocking: Donations being accepted; applications start Nov. 29

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal, Leinwands, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way are again partnering to bring the Empty Stocking Fund to Bladen County.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwands.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

All recipients of the community’s good will are from Bladen County.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2020 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols. The fund to help Bladen County children under the age of 18 reached $11,652.50 last year, topping the $10,300 of 2019, and $8,185 in 2018.

First in with a donation this year, much to the delight of many, is a $1,500 check from the Trinity United Methodist Men. This was a gift made possible by their recent fish fry fundraiser.

Key dates this year:

• Donations: Accepted through Friday, Dec. 10.

• Applications: DSS begins accepting them on Monday, Nov. 29, and will continue until Friday, Dec. 10.

• Calls and pick up: The newspaper staff will make calls to those who will receive vouchers on Dec. 14 and if necessary Dec. 15, then do distribution on Dec. 16. Like the last three years, those called should be prepared to bring photo ID when they come to pick up their voucher.

Applications are only available at the DSS office. Applications are available in English and Spanish. The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

Donations can only be made through the Bladen Journal or Lumber River United Way, and they can be mailed or dropped off. To donate using the internet, go to lumberriveruw.org/esfbladen.

The newspaper office is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund/United Way. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s temporary office at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.