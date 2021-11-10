WHITE LAKE — Commissioners here have unanimously accepted a bid lower than the original award amount for the second phase of the sanitary sewer system improvements project.

The State Reserve Project Loan is in the amount of $2,998,667.

The item was one of a limited number at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled November meeting.

The first phase is substantially complete, a report dated Oct. 29 from Brian Cox of Engineering Services says. The final walk through and close-out documents are soon to be completed on the $2,214,173 project.

The board had discussion about a “future lake water management meeting with local and state subject matter experts, but that is still in the planning phase,” town administrator Sean Martin wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal.

The board also got its monthly updates from Dr. Diane Lauritsen, of Limnosciences, and Steve Bunn, the town’s lake steward. Lauritsen’s report noted the lake levels being half-a-foot less than the same time a year ago, and with below average rainfall forecast this winter.

In Bunn’s report, an update on flow tests of the springs in White Lake were included. Water clarity was poor, he wrote, and no spring-water flow was detected from one device; another device measured 0.3-liters per hour from three square-feet of the spring.

The lake, Bunn wrote on Oct. 8, had measured just 3.2 inches of rain the last 46 days.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.