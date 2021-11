ELIZABETHTOWN — Larry Hammond, director of Veterans Services for Bladen County, was guest speaker at the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 of District 7730 a day before Veterans Day on Wednesday in San Jose Restaurant.

Hammond, a veteran of service in the Coast Guard, shared experiences from his time in the military. He also explained the role of the county agency, and how it helps those in Bladen County and even some who outside of the state.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.