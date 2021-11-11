Ho, ho ho! Holly Jolly Christmas Show returns Nov. 19-21

IF YOU GO … • Friday-Sunday, Nov. 19-21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. • Whimsical Florist & Gifts, 314 Poplar St., Elizabethtown. • $7 for one-day pass, $10 for complete weekend pass and free for children ages 12 and under. Parking will be free. Tickets available in advance from the Whimsical Florist & Gifts store. • For more information, call Maurice Williams at 910-872-9931.

ELIZABETHTOWN — With the nostalgic glow of Christmas seeping around the corner, the second annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show may loom as a definitive one-stop destination for shoppers to pick up handmade gift items for family and friends.

A year ago, local florist Maurice Williams provided a scaled-down option for holiday shoppers when the Junior League of Fayetteville cancelled the popular Holly Day Fair for the first time in 54 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His Whimsical Florist & Gifts shop in Elizabethtown hosted the inaugural Holly Jolly Christmas Show that proved to be a success for shoppers and dealers alike.

“The first day, there was a line waiting to come in. I didn’t know what to expect. It blew my mind,” Williams said Wednesday from his store. “Even last year with COVID, we had good attendance.”

So much so, Williams is presenting an encore show despite the fact that the Holly Day Fair was held earlier this month in Fayetteville.

“I backed mine up after that,” the 57-year-old Williams said, opting not to go head to head with what has long been billed as “the largest holiday gift and craft show in eastern North Carolina.”

“People have been calling. Not just locals,” Williams said, “but people out of town. The word is out, and people are excited. I plan on making it an annual thing.”

Once again, the Elizabethtown show will be a three-day run. In this case, the Holly Jolly Christmas Show will be held from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21.

He doesn’t anticipate this year’s Holly Day Fair having an impact on the potential turnout for his own event. “They didn’t have as many vendors this year,” said Williams, who again worked the Fayetteville arts and crafts show from a Whimsical Florist & Gifts vendor spot.

“A lot of people said the Holly Day Fair is too big. It’s too much for them,” he said. “And I had a lot of people here who said it was just the right size for them. They can bring their mom, who’s in a wheelchair or whatever. It just wasn’t as crowded.”

Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks and sanitizer will be available.

Williams estimated that about 2,000 people attended his first show in 2020.

This year, he’s hoping to draw 3,000 to his retail store at 314 Poplar St. The 5,000-square-foot building, formerly home to Goody’s, will accommodate an expected 20 to 23 vendors. Those dealers will be selling a potpourri of holiday gifts, arts, crafts and whatnot.

“It will be anything from home decor to clothing and jewelry, Christmas decorations and toys,” he said. “We’ll have a beauty consultant.”

Among the scheduled dealers, Greg’s Toys, out of Bladenboro, will be peddling wooden trains and other handmade wooden toys. Peachie Girlz Creations of Fayetteville features baskets with different custom design items, and Indie’scribable of Lake Waccamaw will offer clothes and accessories.

A food truck will be on site, selling the requested collard sandwiches and collard wraps. Chocolate-covered strawberries, David’s Cookies, grape salad, jellies, jams and gourmet candied apples will be among the treats for sale.

And Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance, just as the elderly North Pole couple did last year to the customers’ delight.

“Everybody loved it,” Williams said.

Christmas music will be playing, giving visitors an uplifting seasonal soundtrack to their holiday shopping experience.

The purpose of the Christmas show, he said, is “to support this town, shop local, have a fun day of shopping and to get in the Christmas spirit. We’re thinking about a big crowd. After this, go downtown. Lots of nice stores down there. Some of the downtown businesses will have later hours during the Holly Jolly Christmas Show.”

As for his Spring Extravaganza Show, which Williams also first put on earlier this year, it is tentative at this point. “The dealers that were here done excellent,” he recalled. “I’ll probably do it again if there’s enough interest from dealers.”

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.