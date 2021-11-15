Smithfield Foods hiring event will be Saturday at Tar Heel plant

TAR HEEL — Jobs are available at the world’s largest pork production facility and a hiring event is Saturday.

Dozens of full-time positions are available, a release says.

Positions available in Tar Heel include production employees and maintenance technicians.

Information is available at smithfieldfoods.com, including the ability to preregister and what to do if unable to attend in person on Saturday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal staff. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.