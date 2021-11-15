ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, nursing home cafeterias, school cafeterias, food stands, and meat markets.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Melvins’, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 26.

• K&C Store & Grill, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 1.

• Hardee’s, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 7.

• Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 28.

• Cain’s Grill, 96 percent, White Oak, on Oct. 28.

• Subway, 95.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 5.

• The Dive, 95.5 percent, White Lake, on Oct. 29.

• Hardee’s, 95 percent, Tar Heel, on Oct. 6.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 27.

• Hot Rod’s Grill, 94.5 percent, White Lake, on Oct. 14.

• Burney’s Sweets & More, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 25.

• Melton’s, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 26.

• Bojangles’, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 27.

• Minuteman Food Mart No. 32, 92.5 percent, White Lake, on Oct. 18.

• Arby’s, 92 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 4.

• Hardee’s, 91.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 7.

• Minuteman Food Mart No. 18, 87.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Oct. 13.

The following are those grades for nursing home cafeterias:

• Elizabethtown Health Care and Rehab, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 19.

The following are those grades for school cafeterias:

• Clarkton School of Discovery, 99 percent, Clarkton, on Oct. 12.

• Tar Heel Middle School, 99 percent, Tar Heel, on Oct. 25.

The following are those grades for food stands:

• Petrena’s Jamaican Grill, 99.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Oct. 8.

• Dove’s BBQ, 94 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 12.

• Champs, 92 percent, Dublin, on Oct. 26.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Food Lion, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 11.

• Tienda Mexicana Leon, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 27.

• Inman’s IGA, 94 percent, Dublin, on Oct. 14.

• Fresh Foods, 94 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 21.

• Fresh Foods, 92 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 28.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.